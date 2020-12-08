It’s been more than six months since the death of George Floyd and the beginning of nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has continued to worsen economic inequalities across the nation.

In the Sacramento region, there has been a troubling spike in youth homicides.

In “Conversations for Change: Taking Action,” some new faces on the Sacramento City Council, along with community leaders and advocates, explore these issues in our area and how they plan to tackle them.

The entire special can be seen in the player above.