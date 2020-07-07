Effort to establish ‘Black Bill of Rights’

“The issue facing Black Americans is that the republic is no longer intact.”

“Freedom has never been ours to hold.”

Those are quoted sentiments recently published by Sacramento activist Jasper James in an op-ed about the quest for real justice and equality in society by African-Americans.

A quest that’s taken new shape on the national stage following George Floyd’s murder in Minnesota.

As people have gone to the streets to protest police brutality and demand that resources normally spent on officers in cities across the country instead be spent on communities that have been marginalized, Jasper has been pushing the Black Bill of Rights.

Sonseeahray spoke with Jasper about what’s been a two-year effort so far, sparked by the killing of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police officers.