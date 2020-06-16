Interview: LGBTQ job protections

It’s now been one day since 9 million LGBTQ Americans heard from the U.S. Supreme Court that their jobs were safe.

Justices decided the Title 7 portion of the 1964 Civil Rights Act does indeed protect those who identify as LGBTQ from being fired because of their sexual orientation.

Sacramento City Councilman Steve Hansen and West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon – who is also the chairman of the National LGBTQ Mayors Alliance – spoke to Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. about the impacts of the ruling.