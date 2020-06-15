Interview: Racism as a public health issue

As we reported at the beginning of this month, The American Medical Association has called on the Centers for Disease Control to study the effects of physical and verbal violence between law enforcement and citizens.

The AMA, the American College of Physicians and the National Alliance on Mental Health declared racism — the kind that people have been in the streets about all across this country — a public health issue.

Dr. Kristee Haggins joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss racism and mental health.