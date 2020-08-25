Interview: Stockton Mayor Tubbs, Police Chief Jones discuss rebuilding trust in communities

Stockton, considered to be one of the most diverse cities in America, is no different than any other major California city looking to move forward past a history of inequity.

In 2016, the city elected its first Black mayor, Michael Tubbs, who continues to fight for equity in his city. Part of that change includes reform at the city’s police department, where Chief Eric Jones is working to rebuild trust between communities of color and the department.

Mayor Tubbs and Chief Jones joined FOX40 to talk about this work on Conversations for Change: Building Unity.