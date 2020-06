Crowdsourcing is a term we’ve all gotten pretty familiar with but we think about it most often when it comes to fundraising.

A new effort just launched in Sacramento County is trying to apply that concept of the ‘hive mind’ to changing the fabric of our society in a way that’s more equitable and inclusive.

Social Justice PolitiCorps for Sacramento County founder Kula Koenig spoke to Sonseeahray Tonsall on FOX40 News at 11 about their efforts.