Learning Juneteenth history with Sacramento State MLK Center

You might have read one line about Juneteenth in a social studies class way back when or seen a post for a festival for it last year. But it might not have been the kind of thing you would have ever attended.

This year though, Juneteenth has been introduced to society at large in a different way as the killing of George Floyd has prompted the country to take a deeper look at issues of racial injustice.

But, what is the history behind Juneteenth, a holiday some call Freedom Day or African American Independence Day?

Sonseeahray spoke to Hakeem Croom, the program coordinator for the MLK Center at Sacramento State University, to get more details.