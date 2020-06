Boards for Change is described as a beautification project with a purpose in direct response to recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Sacramento.

Kimberly Prince, Lina Washington and Shannan O’Rourke are connecting local artists with business owners to create massive art pieces to show solidarity.

The pieces of art will be auctioned off in the future with proceeds benefiting Black youth organizations in the greater Sacramento area.

Visit @BoardsForChange on Instagram for more details.