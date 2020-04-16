Friends, neighbors celebrate man’s recovery from COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With every wave and every honk, car after car welcomed Jim Kassis home on Wednesday.

The parade — from a distance — was to honor the 78-year-old grandfather who is out of the hospital after beating COVID-19.

“I was on life support for 10 days. No family. That’s all I could think about was getting home and walking with them,” Kassis said. “It feels great.”

Kassis doesn’t remember much from his three weeks at Sutter Medical Center, just the agonizing pain of his illness.

“I ran out of energy. I ran out of everything and I dug deep in my stomach and there was nothing there to give. Then I remembered Deb and I thought about the kids. And I felt the power of all the prayers of people behind me,” he said.

He kept fighting and after that night, slowly but surely started to recover.

“That one night I faced death and I pulled through,” Kassis said. “It wasn’t me that did it. It was all my family and friends pulling for me and praying for me.”

On April 8, doctors were able to take him off the ventilator — two years to the day after his wife Debi had two cancerous tumors successfully removed.

“I got to think there’s somebody up there watching. Somebody up there that says that’s a special day for us,” he said.

And while friends and family members turned out to celebrate Kassis, he said they’re the ones he wants to thank.

“When my bucket was empty, they were pouring stuff in from their hearts,” he said. “And I really believe that brought me through.”

Kassis is still on oxygen and it’s a struggle for him to walk, but he’s fighting every day to get stronger.

He said the first thing he wants to do when he’s feeling better is donate plasma to potentially help other COVID-19 patients.