STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Harvester Farms in the Central Valley is helping prevent food insecurity and waste by picking local trees and vines.

They say with the number of fresh fruits and vegetables falling on the ground, no one should have to go hungry.

According to founder Elzo Williams, the organization has donated over 20,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to the community.

If you would like the organization to come to your home, click or tap here.