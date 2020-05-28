Stanislaus County hands out hundreds of boxes of free food to families in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Office of Education distributed over 400 boxes of food to families in Modesto on Wednesday.

County officials told FOX40 that they recognize the importance of access to healthy meals to help ease the stress on their students and families during the COVID-19 health and economic crisis.

The boxes are filled with 15 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables including one protein. The free food boxes are funded through the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance program.

FOX40 photojournalist Melissa Deverell spoke with county officials about their excitement in helping local families out.