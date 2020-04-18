Turlock High School supervisors don dino suits, dance to bring joy to their community

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Dancing dinosaurs are popping up in the city of Turlock.

They may look vicious but what’s underneath their costumes are three fun-loving T-Rexes.

“Yeah, we call ourselves the ‘Dinomites,’” said Rufus Keaton.

“We’re having a ball,” said Patti Soiseth. “We just wanted to do something to spread a little bit of cheer.”

“No special occasion, we just thought it would be a nice area to put some smiles on some faces,” said Gloria Lujan.

Lujan said she first dreamed up the dynamic squad when the state’s shelter-at-home was first ordered to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

When the three are not in their dino suits they are campus supervisors for Turlock High School.

“A lot of kids I would have liked to say goodbye to but we are not able to say goodbye to. So that’s been hard,” Soiseth told FOX40.

With so many families staying safe at home, Lujan and her pack decided to bring some sweet prehistoric moves to the kids.

“We understand the severity of the epidemic and the seriousness of it,” Lujan explained. “It is OK to be happy and to smile during this time.”

“Makes you feel really good,” Soiseth said. “When you go to the kids houses and see the kids just jumping around while you’re dancing, that has been really fun.”

“I tell everybody in Turlock, ‘We are here for you. We’re here to make you happy and I hope you have a great day and a nice weekend,’” Keaton said.

Those surprise visits evolved and now the Dinomites pop up in Turlock every now and then to the delight of passersby.

The trio said although they don’t have a set schedule and they’re unsure just how long this will last, unlike the carnivores they portray, their kind acts will never go extinct.

“Just because the dinosaurs are gone, we won’t be gone,” Keaton said. “You never know when we’ll pop up.”