Interview: ‘Round Up the Change’ wildfire relief with Save Mart, American Red Cross

Though the wildfire situation in our region is improving, thousands of people have been displaced.

When that happens, the American Red Cross steps in to help with a warm meal, and in the age of coronavirus, a socially-distanced environment to safely wait out the worst.

It’s a massive job, especially when the state is facing two of the largest fires it has ever had.

The Red Cross is built to do this, but every little bit of help counts.

Sonseeahray spoke to the Executive Director of the Heart of the Valley Chapter Christopher Losavio and Victoria Castro from Save Mart about a solution.