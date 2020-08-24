Interview: Social Justice PolitiCorps for Sacramento update

It’s been two months since a new watchdog popped up on the Sacramento civic scene.

Founder Kula Koenig spoke to FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to share her vision as she launched the Social Justice PolitiCorps.

Community volunteers are monitoring city council meetings, task force actions and board of supervisors meetings. They then report back to the community in a newsletter, so more people get in tune with the incremental workings of municipal government.

The Corps is now 150 members strong.

Kula is back along with member Robin Ayres to speak with Sonseeahray about their progress and why what they’re doing is important.