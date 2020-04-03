Skip to content
Make-A-Wish
First-ever virtual Walk for Wishes raises $100k for Make-A-Wish
Make-A-Wish Messages of Hope: Teagan’s Story
Make-A-Wish Messages of Hope: Jehan Jacob’s story
Make-A-Wish Messages of Hope with Lucas Pirkl
Virtual Walk for Wishes coming in August
More Make-A-Wish Headlines
World Wish Day with Miles Lima
Make-A-Wish hosts A Toast to Hope livestream fundraiser
Video: Boy learns his wish is being granted
Messages of Hope with Cassidy
Deputies help Make-A-Wish deliver camper to Fair Oaks teen battling cancer
Messages of Hope: How Make-A-Wish is adapting in the era of social distancing
Make-A-Wish Messages of Hope with Lillian
‘Make-A-Wish’ Messages of Hope with Jenna
Trending
Sacramento looking for applicants for free digital job training
Sacramento County health officer: ‘We still have widespread infection in the community’
Sacramento County deputies investigate body found in vacant home
Family shares memories of man killed by West Sacramento police after bodycam videos released
California temporarily shuts down unemployment insurance claims to add fraud-fighting tool
Stockton teen who started small business among those who died in Tracy car crash
