Marking Memorial Day, end of Ramadan with care packages for veterans from MTO

In Sacramento, as part of MTO Shahmaghsoudi School of Sufism’s response to COVID-19, they are delivering 270 care packages to veterans.

This Memorial Day, coincides with the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan – a month of daily fasting and prayer.

Worldwide the organization will mark the occasions by delivering thousands of food and personal care packages to veterans, COVID-19 frontline families in need, VA hospitals and the homeless.

The group also offers free Tamarkoz meditation and relaxation sessions on Instagram every day in 9 different languages worldwide.

