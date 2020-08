SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 21st annual Walk for Wishes was virtual for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it still raised $100,000 for Make-A-Wish Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada.

More than 50 teams participated, the organization said. Many of them were wish families.

In years past, the event has brought more than a thousand people to the State Capitol.

FOX40 was a media sponsor of the event, along with KSEE in Fresno and KGET in Bakersfield.