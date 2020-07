This year, Make-A-Wish is holding its 21st Walk for Wishes event virtually.

As a young child, Jehan Jacobs battled cancer. In 2013, Make-A-Wish made it possible for Jehan and his family to travel to Disney World.

Martina spoke to Jehan’s mother Gayathri about how their family has participated in past Walk for Wishes events and what makes this year different.

