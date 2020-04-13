Messages of Hope: How Make-A-Wish is adapting in the era of social distancing

Like businesses, restaurants and nearly every facet of daily life, Make-A-Wish has had to adapt to social distancing guidelines as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The organization has been forced to pause travel and large, in-person wishes — more than 200 wishes in the region alone and that number is growing as more children are referred for a wish – in fact, every other day, more referrals are coming into the chapter.

“We know of the 350 wishes we had planned to grant in our chapter over the next 200 days, we are forced to postpone 150 at this point in time,” Make-A-Wish Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada President and CEO Jennifer Stolo said in a news release.

About 77% of wishes involve air travel, according to Make-A-Wish.

At the beginning of the month, Make-A-Wish launched Messages of Hope, encouraging the community to record brief video messages for kids battling critical illness.

Messages of Hope can be posted to social media with the hashtag #wishesarewaiting and tagging @makeawishcanv.