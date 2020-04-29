Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California Connection
Coronavirus
National and World News
Political Connection
Entertainment
Podcasts
Watch Live
Top Stories
6 deaths reported; 67 residents, 30 staff at Turlock nursing home test positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
Yolo County extends shelter-in-place order through May 31
Man dumps boxes of face masks on freeway in Hayward; drivers stop to pick them up
Video
1,000-year-old English mill resumes flour production to meet demand during coronavirus pandemic
Joe Biden picks vetting team as he searches for running mate
Coronavirus
Inside CA Politics
Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Sports
NFL Draft
Basketball
Baseball
Actions That Matter
Hope & Heart
Open For Business
Messages of Hope
Submit your photos: Celebrating the Class of 2020
FOX40 for Heroes
Studio40 LIVE
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Seen On FOX40
Rescanning your television to see FOX40
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
One Team
Kings fans celebrate official end of season
Video
Trending
Sacramento County extends health order through May 22, some restrictions relaxed
Teen speaks out after video shows him pinned, punched by Rancho Cordova police officer
Video
Wuhan shows the world that the end of lockdown is just the beginning
How to apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Program
Video
Surf’s down in California: Governor set to close beaches
First shipment of Gov. Newsom’s big mask buy arrives