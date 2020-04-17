Kings fans celebrate official end of season

The NBA season was suspended weeks ago amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Kings fans took out their cowbells and celebrated Thursday night — what would have been the team’s final game this season and to honor healthcare workers on the frontlines.
