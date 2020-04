SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Raley’s opened a new grocery store on Freeport Boulevard Wednesday and the long-anticipated opening was certainly different amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is not a grand opening. It’s an opening, but it’s not a grand opening,” Raley’s public relations manager Kevin Buffalino explained. “So we’re not doing anything special in regards to giveaways or promotions. We are really only encouraging people to come if they really need to get those essential items.”