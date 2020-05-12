Open for Business: Farmer Boys

Gary made a trip to Lodi to visit Farmer Boys where they’re still serving up their popular burgers.

The company also just announced two new charity initiatives.

Beginning now through Sunday, May 17, every Big Cheese burger purchased at the Farmer Boys restaurants in Lodi, Modesto, Riverbank, Ceres and Turlock will be matched burger-for-burger and donated to local hospital workers working on the front lines.

Also, Farmer Boys has introduced a limited edition t-shirt with the slogan “Do Good. Be Well. Be a Farmer.” available for purchase through the Farmer Boys website. All proceeds from the t-shirt sales will be donated to Feeding America to support their efforts in helping those facing hunger and food insecurity during these uncertain times.