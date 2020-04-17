Video: Boy learns his wish is being granted

Make-A-Wish Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada sent along this video of 12-year-old Matthew learning his wish is being granted.

Like businesses, restaurants and nearly every facet of daily life, Make-A-Wish has had to adapt to social distancing guidelines as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The organization has been forced to pause travel and large, in-person wishes — more than 200 wishes in the region alone and that number is growing as more children are referred for a wish – in fact, every other day, more referrals are coming into the chapter.

Learn more about Make-A-Wish’s Messages Of Hope initiative here.