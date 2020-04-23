FOX40’s commitment to you during these extraordinary moments has not changed and we will continue deliver you News That Matters every day.

In these challenging times, we continue to give you the facts, but also reasons to smile and along the way — Actions That Matter.

We want to hear stories about people, businesses, graduates and moments of hopeful actions. Check out the various ways you can share stories about people putting actions first to help others.

Open For Business

FOX40 is saluting businesses in the Sacramento and surrounding areas that are open and adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporting our local businesses matter s more than ever. FOX40 is highlighting those businesses operating in limited form, providing vital resources and products for residents and other business.

Celebrating the Class of 2020

From graduation celebrations to prom night and the excitement of college acceptances or college diplomas, the Class of 2020 quickly transitioned from experiencing once in a lifetime excitement and fun to uncertainty and sadness.

FOX40 News wants to spotlight a special graduate or group of graduates and give them their moment in the sun. Share your stories by submitting your photos.

Hope and Heart

At a time of crisis and turmoil here locally, around the state and across the globe, FOX40 News gives you uplifting stories that you can enjoy and share with your friends and family. There is nothing more powerful than a shared story of hope.

If you know someone who is making a difference in their neighborhood, let us know by emailing us at News@FOX40.com.

Make-A-Wish: Messages of Hope

FOX40 is a proud supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Like other businesses, Make-A-Wish has had to adapt to social distancing guidelines as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The organization has been forced to pause travel and large, in-person wishes — more than 200 wishes in the region alone and that number is growing as more children are referred for a wish. In fact, every other day, more referrals are coming into the chapter.

At the beginning of March, Make-A-Wish launched Messages of Hope, encouraging the community to record brief video messages for kids battling critical illness. Messages of Hope can be posted to social media by using the hashtag #wishesarewaiting, tagging @makeawish (@makeawishamerica on Instagram) and inviting friends to post their own messages.