(Our Auto Expert) — Lincoln has been known for its luxurious and comfortable vehicles, but with the new 2024 Lincoln Nautilus, they aim to make the brand younger and more athletic. The new Nautilus has advanced technology and features that will impress any car enthusiast.

One of the most notable features of the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus is its 48-inch size display, which is the biggest in its segment. This Coast to Coast screen allows the driver to optimize the information displayed on the screen, minimizing the need to take their eyes off the road. The screen is equipped with Google Play, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Google Maps, and Amazon Alexa, making it easy for passengers to stay connected while on the go.

The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus will come with both gas and hybrid options. The gas version will have a turbo and 300 horsepower, while the hybrid version will have 310 horsepower and a CVT transmission. The vehicle will also come with standard AWD, adaptive suspension, and five different drive modes, making it versatile and capable.

Inside the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus, passengers will be treated to a connected sanctuary. The driver’s seat has 24-way adjustability, and the vehicle is equipped with a Rebel audio system and active motion massage. The cabin has acoustic glass, and the wheels have foam to contribute to Lincoln’s quiet flight. The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus will also have three different scents and a one-button rejuvenate system that combines temperature, massage, audio, lighting, and the scents.

The exterior design of the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus is quiet flight 2.0, with an athletic signature for Lincoln that has a lighting sequence that embraces intelligent lighting. The body lines are all new, and the door handles are now integrated. The exterior lights are LED H2 pixel lights, and the vehicle has a new signature grill. The wing lights in the front are up to symbolize a plane taking off, and on the back, the wings are pointed down to signify arrival. As you approach the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus, the signature lighting illuminates, creating a stunning visual effect.

The interior design of the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus is inspired by a yacht, with a wave pattern on the doors and speakers in some models. The Crystal volume knob and switches, and buttons feel and look like they have been milled. The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus will come in three new colors, bringing the total to nine.

Lincoln has announced that the 2024 Nautilus will have the most advanced driver assistance suite, with 12 ADAS features. The new Blue Cruise 2.1 will allow the vehicle to change lanes automatically and be available for four years without a subscription.

Overall, the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus has advanced technology and features that impress any car enthusiast. With its connected sanctuary for passengers, advanced driver assistance suite, and luxurious design, the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus is a vehicle that will turn heads and provide a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.