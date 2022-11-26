Shelby American’s wide-body sixth-generation Ford Mustang concept is headed to auction. It’s scheduled to cross the block at Mecum’s auction in Kissimmee, Florida, scheduled for Jan. 4-15.

Unveiled in 2017, the Shelby Super Snake Widebody concept applied for the first time the widened look of previous wide-body Shelbys to the sixth-generation Mustang, which debuted for the 2015 model year and is just now reaching the end of its life span. A new seventh-generation Mustang will replace it for the 2024 model year.

2017 Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake Widebody concept (photo via Mecum Auctions)

The concept started as a standard 2015 Mustang but received hand-built front fenders (with functional vents), new rear quarter panels and rocker panels, and Shelby-specific front and rear spoilers in carbon fiber. The wide-body kit allowed Shelby to add 4.0 inches to the rear track and 2.5 inches to the front, and served as a template for a production version of the kit offered by Shelby to customers.

Modifications weren’t only made to the styling. Shelby added a Whipple supercharger to Ford’s 5.0-liter V-8, giving the concept 750 hp. That power is channeled through a 6-speed manual transmission to 20-inch wheels wearing Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.

2017 Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake Widebody concept (photo via Mecum Auctions)

Shelby also installed a fully adjustable coilover suspension kit, tubular control arms, and Brembo brakes with vented rotors.

After its unveiling, the Super Snake Widebody concept was sold to a private owner (the sales contract is included with the car) who kept it until now. The odometer currently shows just 1,350 miles, which makes sense for what was originally conceived as a show car. While classic Shelby Mustangs are popular auction fodder, it’s unclear how well this late-model version will do at auction. Its unique history and wide-body looks might attract more attention than other recent Shelby Mustangs.

