The 2023 Infiniti QX60 three-row SUV carries over mostly unchanged except for a $1,350 price hike, Infiniti disclosed Thursday. Redesigned for 2022, the brand’s bestseller now costs $50,395, including an $1,195 destination fee.

Infiniti also for 2023 is throwing in Premium Care, its complimentary scheduled maintenance plan which covers service items such as oil changes and tire rotations, in addition to its 4-year/60,000-mile basic warranty. Premium Care lasts for three years or for a mileage that varies by model; in the case of the QX60, it’s 30,000 miles.

A wireless smartphone charging pad is also standard on all four grades of the well-equipped crossover SUV. Every QX60 is powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 with a 9-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels. All-wheel drive is available across the lineup—in most cases for an extra $2,000.

The base Pure model comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay (Android Auto requires a cord), and the newly standard wireless smartphone charger. Standard safety features include emergency braking front and rear, blind-spot monitors, automatic high beams, and lane-departure warnings.

The Luxe grade costs $56,445, which is also a $1,350 increase. It sizes up to 20-inch wheels, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a surround-view camera system, metallic trim, and adaptive cruise control that can restart after a 30-second stop without driver intervention.

The $59,795 Sensory trim adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel, massaging front seats, heated rear seats, ash wood trim, a hands-free liftgate, and a Bose 17-speaker sound system.

Pricing gets wonky on the top Autograph trim. The $63,795 price is an increase of $1,250 over last year, but AWD costs $2,900 instead of $2,000—effectively giving the AWD version a $2,150 price hike. It has all the Infiniti’s finest, including a black roof, quilted semi-aniline leather upholstery, second-row captain’s chairs, and a 10.8-inch head-up display.

