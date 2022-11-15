Mazda on Tuesday provided a first look at a new three-row SUV set for debut next January. It will go on sale later in 2023 as a 2024 model, including in the U.S.

Called the CX-90, the SUV is based on Mazda’s new rear-wheel-drive platform with longitudinal engine mounting, which debuted in March in the Mazda CX-60 compact crossover sold overseas. Both vehicles are part of Mazda’s premium Large Product Group, which is also set to spawn a U.S.-bound crossover dubbed the CX-70.

The CX-90 will be the biggest Mazda yet. The automaker confirmed it will be longer and wider than the CX-9, which measures 199.4 inches long and 77.5 inches wide. It isn’t clear whether the CX-90 will replace the CX-9, or serve as a premium alternative. Mazda currently sells the newer CX-50 alongside the older CX-5.

A teaser photo shows a new Artisan Red exterior paint color Mazda will reserve for vehicles based on the rear-wheel-drive platform. The teaser also features a badge with an “Inline6” script integrated with what appears to be a fake front fender vent.

The badge is a reference to Mazda’s new turbocharged inline-6 engine, which features mild-hybrid technology and comes in gasoline and diesel flavors. The CX-90, at least for the U.S. market, should only feature the gas engine. Another possibility is a plug-in hybrid powertrain that pairs a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder and an electric motor. The plug-in hybrid is offered in the CX-60, where it delivers a combined 323 hp.

