Alpine delivered just 3,546 vehicles in 2022, all of them various versions of the A110 sports car, but the French performance marque has ambitious plans to boost volumes significantly this decade with a redesigned electric A110 and four additional model lines, all of them also EVs.

Alpine will launch a compact crossover and a hot hatch by the middle of the decade, followed in 2026 by the redesigned A110. It will then add two SUVs in the same segments as Porsche’s Macan and Cayenne. These larger SUVs are due in 2027 and 2028, and they have the potential to be part of an introduction of the brand to the U.S., Luca de Meo, CEO of Alpine’s Renault parent, said last November.

To support the development of all these new model lines, Alpine plans to seek help from an outside supplier. Even though Alpine is part of the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance, its CEO, Laurent Rossi, told journalists this week that Geely is the “most natural” partner, Autocar reported.

In making the comments, Rossi referred to how Renault and Geely are already working together on joint vehicles for Asia, as well as hybrid powertrains. The redesigned A110 is also already confirmed to share a platform with a sports car from Geely’s Lotus brand. The Lotus, code-named the Type 135, is rumored to be an Elise successor.

Lotus would likely also be the go-to brand for platforms for the two larger SUVs. Lotus last year launched the Cayenne-rivaling Eletre SUV, and is currently working on a Macan-sized Type 134 model. The British firm, which has developed its own performance-oriented EV platforms, has said it is open to licensing the technology to other firms.

Related Articles