A fully electric version of the Genesis GV70 compact crossover goes on sale shortly as a 2023 model, and on Thursday Genesis announced the price will start at $66,975. A better equipped Prestige grade starts at $73,775. Both figures include an $1,125 destination charge.

The electric GV70, known as the Electrified GV70, was first shown at the 2021 Guangzhou auto show. The U.S. version is built at Hyundai Motor Group’s plant in Montgomery, Alabama, making it the first Genesis vehicle to be built stateside, as well as the first eligible for EV tax credits.

The sole powertrain is a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup delivering a combined 429 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in around 4.5 seconds. There’s also just one battery, a 77.4-kwh unit that on the WLTP cycle used overseas results in a 283-mile range estimate. Expect a lower estimate when measured using the stricter EPA cycle. The battery is also capable of bidirectional charging as standard.

The price is steep for a compact crossover but the Electrified GV70 is well-equipped, even in base form. Standard features include 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, heated and cooled front seats, a power tailgate, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging for smartphones, and a full suite of safety features including a surround-view camera system and automatic park assist. A 14.5-inch screen serves as the infotainment hub, though the standard instrument cluster sticks with analog gauges flanking an 8.0-inch screen.

Upgrading to the Prestige grade swaps in a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, as well as nappa leather upholstery, a microfiber suede headliner, a head-up display, a heated steering wheel, heated second-row seats, and a Lexicon premium audio system.

The Electrified GV70 is the third Genesis EV to go on sale. The others include the smaller GV60 compact crossover and the Electrified G80 mid-size sedan. The GV60 is priced just below $60,000, while the Electrified G80 starts a little above $80,000. Both are built in South Korea so they miss out on EV tax credits.

Genesis hasn’t said whether it plans to limit availability of the Electrified GV70 to select states, like it does with its other EVs.

Starting from 2025, Genesis will only introduce EVs on its way to having a fully electric lineup by 2030. It’s all part of the automaker’s goal to become carbon neutral across its operations by 2035.

