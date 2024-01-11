NASCAR is about to get a Netflix documentary series similar to the “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” series that has boosted F1’s popularity, particularly in the U.S.

First announced last August, the series is called “NASCAR: Full Speed,” and its five episodes will air on Netflix starting on Jan. 30. A teaser trailer released on Wednesday provides a taste of what’s to come.

The series will focus on the 2023 Cup Series Playoffs, and filming took place both at and away from the track.

The five episodes will each run 45 minutes in length and, like Netflix’s F1 series, will feature exclusive access to nine drivers and teams. The drivers include Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, and Tyler Reddick.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is among the list of executive producers, along with Ben Kennedy, Tim Clark, Matt Summers, and NASCAR Studios’ Tally Hair.

Netflix is no stranger to NASCAR. In 2022, the popular streaming service aired “Race: Bubba Wallace,” a series that followed the Michael Jordan-backed 23XI NASCAR team driver through six episodes.

While there are rumors of Netflix also planning a series focused on IndyCar, the open-wheel racing series got its own six-episode television series known as “100 Days to Indy,” which aired last year on the CW.

