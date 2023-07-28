I’ll admit it. I love attention. I dress in bright colors, speak loudly, laugh louder, and will be the first one to hop on the dance floor, even if said dance floor is a table top. But I’ve always thought driving a Polaris Slingshot brings the wrong kind of attention. I’ve wanted nothing to do with it since it came onto the scene in 2015.

Yet here I am, cruising along the ocean in a two-tone teal and orange 2023 Polaris Slingshot R, grinning like a maniac, doing small burnouts at stop lights and generally having a grand old time.

You may have seen the Polaris Slingshot cruising down by the beach or in tourist towns such as Las Vegas or Miami. A cross between a car and a motorcycle, this three-wheeled monstrosity has all the subtlety of the Sex Pistols at a debutante ball. Designed with enough angles to make my 10th grade geometry teacher weep, it sports two wheels up front and one in the rear. It’s low to the ground, roofless, and doorless.

Most states classify it as an “autocycle” and only a driver’s license is needed to get behind the wheel. However, helmet laws vary from state to state, so be sure to check your local laws before going out for a joy ride.

2023 Polaris Slingshot R 2023 Polaris Slingshot R 2023 Polaris Slingshot R

And I do mean “joy ride.” Every Slingshot comes with a Polaris-built 2.0-liter inline-4 engine, but my top-of-the-line Slingshot R tester is tuned to 203 hp and 144 lb-ft of torque. Lesser models have 178 ponies and 120 lb-ft of twist, but the damn thing only weighs around 1,650 pounds. Lacking power it is not, even in lower trims.

The Slingshot is rear-wheel drive, and an available 5-speed manual transmission sends power to that lone 305/30R20 Kenda tire—through a belt, mind you. You can get a 5-speed automated manual with paddle shifters, but as we learned in a drive of the 2020 Slingshot, you wouldn’t want to. Besides, if there were any vehicle in which you want a fully engaged driving experience, this is it.

For this drive, I’m joined by my pal Jen, who I also dragged along when I drove the Vanderhall Venice, a similar three-wheeled toy. We strap in, drawing the seat belts from their anchors inboard of the seats (because there are no B-pillars), and don our Polaris-mandated full-face helmets. California says an open face DOT helmet is fine, but with only half a windshield it’s nice to have a bit more protection. Jen and I can’t hear each other, but the Rockford Fosgate audio system is bumping enough to push the tunes past our helmets and into our ears.

We take off from a beach-side hotel in Huntington Beach, California, to grab some coffee and right away get a thumbs up from a couple walking their dog. At the next light, I get a wave from a dude in a classic Meyers Manx buggy and on the next block a tourist snaps a quick photo. All this and we haven’t even reached Starbucks yet.

2023 Polaris Slingshot R

Finally caffeinated, we head out to Pacific Coast Highway. This thing rips when pulling away from a stop, screaming up to the 8,500-rpm readline. That is not a typo, folks. Even though I know the phrase isn’t correct as applied to this vehicle, I just want to scream, “V-TEC just kicked in, yo!” The shifter exhibits nice, clean throws and the clutch engages cleanly and smoothly. It’s loud as #%!&, but I don’t really care. I’m having a blast.

However, I still feel like a bit of a poseur. I’m not in a sports car, and I’m not riding a motorcycle. I’m in this weird in-between world that I don’t like to inhabit. However, I can’t deny the grin plastered on my face.

I’m pretty comfortable too. The seats have heating and cooling and both work great. They need to as there is no additional HVAC system. A 7.0-inch touchscreen runs the Polaris Ride Command infotainment system. It’s not the most robust system I’ve ever experienced, but Apple CarPlay is here if you don’t want to use the in-dash navigation system or Bluetooth connectivity. There’s even a rearview camera.

2023 Polaris Slingshot R

Storage is at a premium in the Slingshot, but my tester comes with two lockable cubbies built-in behind the seats that are big enough to fit our helmets. The glovebox is also huge. There is a small center console and a little rubberized cubby forward of the gearshift that have room for your phone and keys. Both occupants have plenty of legroom, and the passenger could keep a small backpack with them, but you won’t want to use it for many overnight trips unless you pack very lightly.

We get onto the freeway and I feel safe, well mostly. There is no rearview mirror and it’s a bit hard to see what’s in the passenger side blind spot, even through the side mirrors. Still, it tracks straight and feels stable. Before I know it I’m doing 90 mph, a bit too quick for a public road, but hot damn, I feel good. To curb my speed I set the cruise control. It’s not an adaptive system, but it’s great to be able to set it closer to the speed limit and avoid the fuzz.

Jen can’t stay for the whole ride, but she has opinions from the right seat. The side grab bar isn’t in the right place for her and she wishes for a front grab bar as well. However, her biggest complaint is that she never feels secure as a passenger. There are no doors and in the turns she feels like she’s two inches from just falling out of the damn thing. For those who want a bit more security, the Vanderhall Venice with its higher beltline would be a better purchase.

2023 Polaris Slingshot R 2023 Polaris Slingshot R

I drop her off and continue my drive, heading up to the hills. Here is where the Slingshot shows its weakness. On long sweepers it’s a blast, but when the turns get tighter, the single rear wheel has a hard time maintaining grip. It has stability and traction control to help, but I’m not driving nearly as quickly as I would in a small sports car, and I imagine folks on real motorcycles would pass me in a heartbeat. A few days to learn the limits of the rear wheel are in order for those who buy one. The flip side of this lack of grip is some epic burnouts. I suggest trying a few.

Polaris provides Comfort and Slingshot (read: Sport) drive modes. With the automatic, it will tighten up gear changes, but since I’m already rowing my own, what I feel is a bit more steering heft. The ride itself is pretty stiff and that doesn’t change between modes. It’s not bone-jarring, but I might find this hard to drive for hours on end. Your tolerance may vary.

2023 Polaris Slingshot R

I come to an intersection in the hills and find that I am at Cook’s Corner in the town of Trabuco Canyon, one of the most popular biker bars in Southern California. “Screw it,” I think. “I’ll probably be laughed out of town, but I’m going to see what these folks think about this thing.”

Y’all, they love it.

From Harley riders to crotch-rocket aficionados, they all want to chat about it and take a ride. They are impressed by the manual transmission and the 200-plus horsepower and they love, I mean love, the way it looks. I’m still not convinced, but these tough biker guys and gals have nothing but compliments for the little toy. Heck, upon leaving one biker approaching Cook’s Corner even gives me a low-key two-fingered wave. OMG, am I cool in this thing? I think I’m cool!

2023 Polaris Slingshot R

A base Slingshot S runs about $21,500, although prices are a bit higher in California. If you want to add more color options and the stereo system, step up to the SL for $27,500. The SLR adds the performance tune to the engine and a bigger rear tire for $30,400, and my top tester in R trim adds navigation, Apple CarPlay, two-tone paint, and Brembo brakes for $34,000. If you want the automatic transmission—and you don’t—expect to pay an extra $1,850 except in the R trim where an additional $2,150 gets you the slushbox with paddle shifters.

Buyers can also opt for one of four accessory packages that include such niceties as a bikini top—something I’d definitely want to keep the sun at bay—incorporated storage bags, a RAM phone mount, and upgraded interior lighting.

I didn’t really expect to enjoy my time in the Polaris Slingshot, but I’m walking away with that feeling you get when you’ve had a really fun day. It’s not a corner carver, it’s not friendly for long drives, and you can’t really chat with your passenger without an intercom system, but none of that really matters. The Polaris Slingshot makes people smile, and more importantly, it makes me smile. In a world that rarely brings joy, the Slingshot delivers. Sometimes that’s enough.

—by Emme Hall

Polaris provided lodging for Motor Authority to bring you this firsthand report.

