Tesla’s Cybertruck has been in pre-production since July at the company’s plant in Texas, and the first customer examples will roll off the line soon as the start of deliveries have been confirmed for next month.

Tesla in a statement posted to X on Wednesday said Cybertruck deliveries are scheduled to start on Nov. 30. The first examples will be handed over to customers directly at the Texas plant, which is located near Austin.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously hinted that production volumes may be low initially but will increase in 2024. On Wednesday, while outlining Tesla’s third-quarter financial results, he said the electric full-size pickup truck won’t deliver significant positive cashflow for the company for at least 12-18 months.

For the previous quarter, Tesla reported adjusted net income of $2.3 billion, down roughly 37% from a year ago. The sharp drop is attributed to the recent price cuts Tesla has made across its lineup.

Tesla Semi loaded with Teslas, including a Cybertruck

The Cybertruck was first shown as a concept in 2019. Production was originally planned to start in late 2021 but multiple delays put it behind schedule. This includes changes to the original specification and the need to implement new technologies.

One of the new technologies is a battery cell that’s more energy dense than what the company currently uses. It isn’t clear whether the new cell will allow Tesla to deliver more range than what the company has already announced. At the Cybertruck concept’s 2019 reveal, Tesla said the electric truck would offer battery options for more than 250 miles, 300 miles, and 500 miles.

Other specifications include a length of 19 feet, enabling the truck to fit in most garages, and a range-topping powertrain consisting of four motors.

Tesla also announced a starting price of $39,900 during the 2019 reveal but this information was pulled from Tesla’s website in 2021, suggesting the Cybertruck may have a different starting price once orders start being accepted. Currently, interested buyers can reserve a build slot.

