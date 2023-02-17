For Black History Month, FOX 40 put together a special featuring some of California’s Black leaders working to improve the community.

Karma Dickerson talks with two young political leaders, the former mayor of Stockton Michael Tubbs and California Assemblyman Isaac Bryan, on removing barriers and creating opportunities in Black communities.

Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with Dawnte Early West, the first Black West Sacramento city council member, who is leading United Way California Capital Region division to its 100th year.

Richard Sharp interviews Kwame Anku, CEO of Black Star Fund, a venture capital fund that invests in Black-led high-growth companies.

Melanie Townsend talks with Bishop Esley Simmons about how his faith leads him to help underserved Black and culturally diverse neighborhoods in Sacramento. Watch FOX40’s Black History Month special in the video player above.