Special screening of 'Adapting History' on Sunday

“Adapting History” is a one-man performed documentary that takes audiences on a musical journey through history.

Pedro spoke to Dahlak Brathwaite, the creator of this unique project, to learn more.

Screening of “Adapting History”

Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. PST

Dahlak Brathwaite

RSVP HERE: LINK