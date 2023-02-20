(KTXL) — During Black History Month, the NBA is spotlighting 10 Black-owned restaurants in every city that has an NBA team, including Sacramento.

•Video Above: New photos show the impact of recent rain in California

The league is highlighting Black-owned restaurants every day through February as part of an initiative aligned with the league’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

According to a 2022 study by the National Restaurant Association, African-Americans represent 9% of restaurant owners in the United States.

In California, 58% of restaurants are owned by people of color. About 4% of the state’s restaurants have Black owners.

The NBA has teams in 28 markets, with Los Angeles and New York City having two teams. Tap here to see the full list of highlighted restaurants.

Here are the 10 Black-owned restaurants in Sacramento that the NBA highlighted.

Colo’s Soul Food & Seafood

•2326 Del Paso Boulevard in Old North Sacramento

According to the restaurant’s website, the menu at Colo’s Soul Food & Seafood includes plates of southern comfort fare and sides, such as oxtail, yams, fried chicken, shrimp, gumbo, and catfish and grits.

Restaurant hours are Thursday to Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Gumbo King

•2201 Northgate Boulevard, Suite F, River Gardens

According to its website, Gumbo King offers “thoughtfully crafted” dishes with the “finest ingredients” locally. Notable dishes include the gumbo wings, and the king and queen gumbo dinner plates.

The restaurant’s hours are 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Thursday, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday, and 2:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Louisiana Heaven

•6623 Valley Hi Drive, Valley Hi/North Laguna

Located in the Valley Hig and North Laguna area, Louisiana Heaven is a restaurant that serves soul food, barbeque, and seafood plates. The business was first located in Elk Grove in 2008 but closed in 2010 after owner Lasunda Cormier decided to pursue her interests in festivals, according to the restaurant’s website.

Cormier reopened the restaurant at its current location in South Sacramento in 2019.

Louisiana Heaven’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Maestro Coffee House

•2069 Arena Boulevard, Suite 130, Sacramento, CA 95834

Located near where Sleep Train Arena once stood, the slogan of Maestro Coffee House is “Sip. Sit. Enjoy,” offering coffee, teas, smoothies, pastries, and desserts.

Hours for Maestro Coffee House, are 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Mo’Betta Finger Foods

•3751 Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 9520

Located in the West Tahoe Park area, Mo’Betta Finger Foods is a seafood eatery with “an artisanal approach combined with West Coast flair.”

Menu items offered include chicken wings, chicken strips, frog legs, alligator nuggets, and seafood mac and cheese.

Hours of operation are 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday.

Nash & Proper

•1023 K Street, downtown Sacramento (Hours: 11 am. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday)

•9080 Laguna Main Street, Suite 2, Elk Grove (Hours: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday)

•10357 Fairway Drive, Roseville (Hours: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday)

•500 1st Street, Suite 13, Davis (11 a.m. to 12 a.m. every day)

Nash & Proper, which currently has four locations throughout the Sacramento region, offers items such as chicken legs, thighs, tenders, jumbo wings, and “the sammich,” which includes a crispy fried boneless chicken thigh with cole slaw, pickles, the “Fuego” sauce in a butter bun.

Owners Chef Cecil Rhodes II and Jake Bombard also operate the business in a food truck at different events around the region. The duo founded the business in 2018.

Palace African Restaurant & Food Service

•2645 El Camino Avenue, Suite A, Sacramento

Located in the Arden Arcade area, this business is Sacramento’s first African International restaurant, according to its website. Palace brings flavors from Africa and beyond with many international and traditional dishes with American styles.

Menu items include different variations of soups, stews, and fish dishes along with sides such as jollof, waakye, and yam fufu.

Hours of operation are 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and Sunday, and 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Queen Sheba

•1704 Broadway, Sacramento

Located in Land Park, Queen Sheba offers Ethiopian cuisine with a wide range of vegetarian, vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and meat lover dishes, according to its website.

All entrees are served with injera, an Ethiopian staple that is a pancake-lake flatbread with a slightly spongy texture.

The restaurant’s hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Q1227 Restaurant

•1465 Eureka Road, Suite 100, Roseville

This Roseville restaurant has a menu full of sandwiches, seafood and meat plates, and desserts. The restaurant is named after the birthday of owner Quentin “Chef Q” Bennett, who opened the business in December 2019, according to the restaurant’s website.

Hours of operation are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Tori’s Place

•1525 Grand Avenue, Sacramento

Located in a blue shack in the Del Paso Heights area, Tori’s Place specializes in gumbo and offers other dishes such as fried chicken, catfish, and riblets.

Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.