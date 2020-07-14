Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California Connection
Coronavirus
National and World News
Political Connection
Entertainment
Mystery Wire
Podcasts
Watch Live
Top Stories
‘Vanity Fair’ cover shot by Black photographer for 1st time
Top Stories
Volunteer worries toxic algae in McKinley Park pond will worsen
Video
Sacramento County sheriff responds to efforts to defund the sheriff’s office
Video
Lodi teachers, parents ask to keep schools closed until COVID-19 cases stop rising
Video
Orange County’s largest school districts won’t comply with Board of Education vote to return to classroom
Coronavirus
Inside CA Politics
Morning
Destination California
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Sports
NFL Draft
Basketball
Baseball
Actions That Matter
Learn More
Hope & Heart
Class of 2020
Open For Business
Messages of Hope
FOX40 for Heroes
One Team
Studio40 LIVE
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Seen On FOX40
Rescanning your television to see FOX40
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Cameras
South Sacramento:
Downtown Sacramento:
Downtown Stockton:
Mt. Vaca:
Test test test