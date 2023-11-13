FOX40 has partnered with Great Clips for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program to bring Christmas cheer to families in need.

Angel Tree matches donors with children from qualified families, which is why FOX40 is encouraging viewers to pick up an Angel Tree tag and fulfill the wish of a child in our community.

The need for donations is expected to be even greater this holiday season.

HOW CAN YOU HELP? Follow the instructions below.

Visit any Great Clips locations in the greater Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto areas or a Sacramento Cricket location and pick up an Angel Tree tag, which will have the details on gifts to choose from for each child. Take the tag with you as you purchase the gift that you would like the child to receive After your purchase, drop off the gift and tag at any Great Clips locations in the greater Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto areas or a Sacramento Cricket location.

By doing so, the wish of a local child will be granted. Angel Tree tags can be found at any Great Clips locations in the greater Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto areas and at any Sacramento Cricket location.

Use the map below to find a Great Clips or Cricket Angel Tree location

WANT TO DO MORE?

Drop off any NEW, unwrapped toy to a Locally Owned Big O Tires store. These extra toys are donated to the Salvation Army to help gift toys to children whose families did not participate in the Angel Tree Program this year.

Use the map below to find the Big O Tires location near you!