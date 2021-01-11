Enter to win passes to the Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru!

Studio40 Live is giving away 5 passes to the Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru!

From the comfort and safety of your own car, drive-thru this prehistoric journey from the Jurassic all the way through the Ice Age periods and discover the Dinosaurs & Mammals that ruled the earth for more than 150 million years ago! The drive-thru exhibit features over 60, moving, breathing, giant lifesize ultra-realistic dinosaurs in their natural habitat. Keep a close eye out for a newborn baby T – Rex, and be extra careful as danger lies ahead as you drive by a massive T- Rex looking for its next meal. This Jurassic Themed Dinosaur event will stimulate your child’s imagination for years to come.

Enter today for your chance to win a chance for you and your family to experience the largest most realistic dinosaur drive-thru event ever seen in California!

For more information on the Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru visit: http://www.jurassicempire.com