Want to Level Up your car? Your wardrobe? Your Kitchen? Enter the Next Level Chef – Level Up Your Life Sweepstakes and you could win $2500 to help Level Up your life…and catch the competition on season two of NEXT LEVEL CHEF where FOX is putting chefs to the ultimate test. Premiering Thursday, February 16 at 8pm on FOX40.

Celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais return to scour the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one another with the goal of finding the food world’s newest superstar.



Check out the NEXT LEVEL CHEF season two trailer: