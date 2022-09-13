Win a trip to Austin!

We’re celebrating the epic new FOX musical drama, MONARCH by giving away a trip for two to where it all takes place, Austin, TX! It’s the live music capital of the world and we’re throwing in funds for tickets to a local live event along with airfare and two nights hotel accommodations. MONARCH is centered around the Romans, a family of country music royalty, and stars Oscar winner, Susan Sarandon, and music legend, Trace Adkins.

You can win one (1) trip for two (2) to Austin, TX, including:

Roundtrip coach airfare to Austin

Two night’s hotel accommodations

$250 to purchase two (2) tickets to a local live event in Austin

$100 for ground transportation in Austin

ARV: $2,500

To enter:

The winner will be chosen at random and announced Tuesday Sept. 20. The winner must claim their prize at the FOX40 Studio within 30 days or their prize will be forfeighted.