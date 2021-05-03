Win Tickets to the Auburn Spring Home Show!

Studio40 Live is giving away 5 pairs of tickets to the Auburn Spring Home Show!

Join us for the Auburn Spring Home Show at the beautiful Gold Country Fairgrounds May 14-16. With 1,000 exhibits from beautifully landscaped vignettes showcased in natural settings to exhibitors offering everything for your home and garden needs, you are sure to enjoy your show experience.

A variety of tasty food items can be found at the International Food Court.  Temp yourself with mouthwatering Garlic fries, Fried Seafood, Crepes, Flavored Tots, Asian, barbeque tri-tip, chicken and pork, and much more.  Smoothies, wine or beer round out your meal.

Winning tickets is easy! Just find @Studio40Live on Facebook and “like” out post about the Auburn Spring Home Show! Contest runs May 3, 2021 – May 7, 2021.

