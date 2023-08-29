Studio 40 Live Special! Gary and Scott go all over the Central Valley! Atwater, Placerville, and Antelope. Seeing the amazing historic sites, lush landscapes, and much more!



Corbin Cash

Since 1917, the Souza family has grown sweet potatoes and Merced rye on their California farm. For generations, new ideas and risk-taking have been cornerstones for them as American farmers, and for them, starting a distillery was the next step in their legacy.

Castle Air Museum

Peek into the past! Home to over 80 restored vintage military aircraft ranging from pre-WWII to the present-day fighters, the Museum houses a fascinating collection of wartime memorabilia, uniforms, historic photos, and personal military artifacts from the past century. The Museum is proud to display the most complete lineage of Bomber Aircraft on the West Coast dating from prior WWII to the end of the Cold War spanning nearly 70 years.

Enchanted Forest

Enchanted Forest Dining Experience is a unique, family-owned restaurant, serving up delicious dishes in the heart of Placerville California. They specialize in creating a fantasy dining experience for our customers, complete with themed décor, costumes and activities. They strive to make your visit to their restaurant a truly magical experience, from the moment you step through the doors until the moment you leave. Come join them and see why Enchanted Forest Dining Experience has been a favorite spot for locals and visitors alike.

Stones Gambling Hall

Ready to win again? Hold on to your (cowboy) hat, your favorite action-packed gambling hall is hosting all your favorite games under one roof. Challenge yourself with thrill-seeking classics like Baccarat and Pai Gow Poker before trying your hand at Texas Hold ‘Em, California Blackjack or Ohama. The adventure begins when you join our table.

