(KTXL) — They’ve been a treasured symbol of road tripping and camping adventures for generations of Americans. Your dad or granddad maybe even had one of their own, but it’s not the 70s anymore, and this isn’t your granddad’s retro trailer.

“Custom, Autocamp swagged out Airstreams.”

That’s how Helene Perterson, Senior Director of Brand Marketing for Autocamp Russian River Park, describes the park’s unique draw.

Tourists and locals alike come to the park is located in beautiful Sonoma County, in the small town of Guerneville, to get their glamping on.

“We’re bringing high-end, boutique style amenities, mid-century modern design and hospitality to these iconic outdoor destinations,” Perterson said.

Guests can pack up the kayak and a couple of paddle boards for a niche experience that combines luxury with access to the great outdoors.

“We do offer this ability to unplug and have this individual experience and also have this community-driven experience as well,” Perterson said.

The camp was able to obtain over two dozen vintage Airstream trailers through a useful connection.

“Our CEO, they actually have a family tie with the Airstream company and the Airstream owners and so they negotiated and came up with an exclusive relationship with them,” General Manager Todd Craig said.

Each of the trailers comes with a bathroom that has a spacious shower and toilet, a fold-out couch, kitchenette, a cozy master bedroom and amenities that add the perfect touch.

“Full working sink, all of our units have the full accouterments you need as far as glassware, silverware, little coffee station over here for our guests,” Craig said.

Guests can go safari-style in these deluxe cabins, and still sit around a good old-fashioned campfire.

A clubhouse complete with showers and bathrooms also provides a taste of the local fare from wines and charcuterie snacks, to classic smores.

“Right here, we have these great kits that are logoed specifically for Autocamp,” Craig said showing off a s’mores kit box.

Craig said the camp also has local musicians perform, workshops, and local wineries and breweries tastings “pretty much” every weekend.

The camp also provides complimentary beach cruiser bikes to get around the park.

Autocamp plans on opening 40 more air stream park locations next year, including Sequoia National Park, Zion National Park and maybe even a location at a popular destination in the Sierra.