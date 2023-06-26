North Lake Tahoe



Our focus is on providing a place for human connectivity, as well as educating visitors and promoting responsible tourism to protect our spaces for generations to come. Protecting and preserving the beauty of North Lake Tahoe is a collective responsibility that requires the work of visitors and locals alike. While an effort like this requires all of us, it’s the power of the individuals coming together that makes our work to conserve our mountain paradise greater than the sum of its parts.



Preston Castle



Preston Castle was constructed in 1894 as the administration building for the Preston School of Industry, a reform school for boys. The Romanesque Revival style of architecture was to make the building look like a school rather than a prison.

The world famous Preston Castle Haunt at the magnificent, eerie, scary, Preston Castle returns in 2022!

https://prestoncastle.org/



Amador Vintners



Set at the edge of the Sierra Foothills in the heart of Gold Country, the Amador County wine region beckons wine connoisseurs prospecting a new adventure. For over 170 years we have blazed our own wine trail continuing in the pioneering spirit of our gold-rush ancestors. Amador County holds a rich California history, from cultivating the first Zinfandel vineyards, to growing the highest mountain vineyards in California. We also boast an original Rhone Ranger and were home to the Godfather of Barbera!



The Amador Vintners Association is proud to announce the return of the Barbera Festival, now in its 10th year, to the historic Terra d’Oro winery September 9, 2023. Festival goers can taste Barbera wines from over 50 wineries across California in this beautiful outdoor setting nestled in the Sierra foothills. Along with the grand tasting, festival goers can enjoy gourmet food from top chefs, live music, local artists, and a new Premier Access area with limo and bus parking.



https://amadorwine.com/