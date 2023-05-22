Downtown Stockton, California, is a prime location with a rich history and culture. This bustling area is home to various community events, entertainment and food options that cater to the diverse local population. Visitors can explore the Historic Bob Hope Theatre, which hosts a range of performances, from concerts to theatrical productions. For families, the Children’s Museum offers interactive exhibits for kids of all ages. Just across the water promenade that runs through the center of downtown is Banner Island Ballpark where frequent firework shows, and exciting baseball is played. There’s something to do for everyone in this historic district.

For more information, call 209-464-5246 or visit downtownstockton.org