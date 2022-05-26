MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — You can make lasting memories this summer without having to spend too much money on gas or a plane ticket if you stay at the Great Wolf Lodge, located only an hour south from Sacramento.

Leader Keith Furnas says this is a very exciting year for the GWL.

“The Great Wolf is celebrating its 25th birthday and we’re just lucky enough here in Northern California that here in another month we’ll be celebrating our 1st birthday,” Furnas said. “Right now we’re starting and kicking our summer camp-in celebration which is our way of kind of bringing that nostalgic feel of summer camp into Great Wolf. A lot of fun things happen throughout the day and certainly in the summer.”

The lodge offers pool parties, arts and crafts and complimentary wolf ears. It also has themed suites that have a special area in them for kids.

“At the lodge’s 45,000 sqft. Adventure Park there is a two-level rope course, mini-golf, bowling, an arcade and a “magic quests,” Furans said.

The lodge also has a waterpark with a 1000-gallon bucket of water that empties out over guests, splash pads, a lazy river, a wave pool and water slides.

“It’s about having fun and bringing joy to families and creating memories together and it’s good to have a little bit of fun,” Furnas said. “Putting on the ears, coming out, seeing families having a good time together, that’s really what makes Great Wolf feel special.”

If you are looking for something a little more mature while at Great Wolf Lodge, the Barnwood Dining Area has sharable plates and craft cocktails.