Donate to FOX40’s Annual Holiday Toy Drive!

At FOX40, Kid’s Matter! This year has been tougher than most, but you can make holiday wishes come true for kids at Shriner’s Hospitals for Children by participating in the FOX40 Holiday Toy Drive! FOX40 is coordinating the annual benefit in partnership with Big O Tires and 93.7 The River.

It’s easy to participate. Between November 30th and December 11th, drop off new, unwrapped toys at participating Big O Tires locations in the Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto areas.

CLICK HERE for participation Big O Tires locations

The toys will be delivered to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Sacramento between 8 and 10 a.m. on Friday, December 18th. The spectacular delivery will be broadcast live on FOX40.