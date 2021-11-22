FOX40’s Holiday Toy Drive is Back!

At FOX40, Kid’s Matter! This year we need your help to make the holidays a little sweeter for kids at Shriner’s Hospitals for Children by participating in the FOX40 Holiday Toy Drive! FOX40 is coordinating the annual benefit in partnership with Big O Tires, California Backyard and 93.7 The River.

It’s easy to participate. Between November 29th and December 10th, drop off new, unwrapped toys at participating Big O Tires or California Backyard locations.

CLICK HERE for participation Big O Tires locations

CLICK HERE to find a California Backyard near you

The toys will be delivered to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Sacramento between 7 and 10 a.m. on Friday, December 17th. The spectacular delivery will be broadcast live on FOX40!